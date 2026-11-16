NIS 147,000 distributed to 15 Haredi draft evaders at festive ceremony in Bnei Brak

Fifteen ultra-Orthodox draft evaders received checks totalling NIS 147,000 ($46,000) from a fundraising group aiming to support yeshiva students who spent time in jail for evading military service, at an event in Bnei Brak on Saturday night.

According to the group, Kela 1000, or Prison 1000 in English, each recipient received a ceremonial check, with the amount determined by the time they spent detained — with each day spent behind bars worth NIS 1,000.

According to footage from the event, one of the students was presented with a check for NIS 16,000 ($5,000), to the excitement of the crowd.

The money was set to appear in their accounts within 24 hours after the ceremony, Kela 1000 said in its press release. The group said the funds were raised from the general public over the two months since the project was founded.

The event came at a time when the issue of draft exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, community has been a major source of political and social tension. The military has repeatedly said it faces an urgent manpower deficit amid the multifront war of recent years, and resentment has grown among Israelis who perform mandatory and reserve service. Many reservists have served hundreds of days in the last three years.

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Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox supporters of the Kela 1000 attended Saturday night’s event, which was described by the group as celebratory, with singing, dancing, and speeches by rabbis.

Rabbi Chaim Feinstein, head of the Ateres Shlomo Yeshiva, who has supported those who dodge the draft, said in an address to the event, “This reality in which a Torah student sits behind bars solely because his only desire is to study God’s Torah — is a badge of honor beyond compare for those precious ones who have been privileged to sanctify God’s name in public.”

כעת בבני ברק: טקס חלוקת מענקים כספיים לעריקים שישבו בכלא הצבאי, 1000 ש"ח על כל יום בכלא, סהכ יחולקו הערב 147,000 ש"ח.

צילום של @kobisrael1 pic.twitter.com/JAzRMbYJ5j Advertisement — שילה פריד???????? (@shilofreid) November 14, 2026

“Anyone who thinks that the voice of Torah can be weakened by imprisonment and threats does not understand the Torah or the power of its students,” he said.

The ultra-Orthodox community has historically shunned army service, claiming that military life is at odds with their religious culture and practices. The Israel Defense Forces has created programs to accommodate Haredi soldiers, but many still oppose service, and the community’s leaders seek legislation to continue broad exemptions that have been granted for decades. Haredi protest rallies against the draft and the arrest of draft evaders, which sometimes turn violent, have been routinely held at various locations around the country.

The High Court of Justice has repeatedly pressed the government to enforce Haredi enlistment after its 2024 ruling that there was no legal basis for blanket exemptions from the draft for yeshiva students.

The issue was a key issue in the elections, with opposition parties vowing to pass legislation to draft the Haredim and the ultra-Orthodox parties threatening to not rejoin the coalition unless a law is passed to preserve the exemptions.

Ultimately, the election results were inconclusive, with neither a bloc led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor an opposition bloc seeking to oust him having a clear path to a majority in the Knesset.

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United Torah Judaism is reportedly in talks to ally with Yashar party head Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tapped to form a new government.

UTJ is reportedly considering the switch out of frustration with Netanyahu, who has not passed legislation it has long demanded to enshrine military service exemptions for yeshiva students.