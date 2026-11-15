Daily Briefing Nov. 15: New week, new Knesset: Can Eisenkot find a path to power?

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Political correspondent Ariela Karmel joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

The new Knesset’s first agenda item is Tuesday’s vote on installing Yashar MK Matan Kahana as the new Knesset speaker, Karmel reports, noting speculation about how the Haredi party United Torah Judaism will vote and its possible role in the anti-Netanyahu bloc.

As Yashar head Gadi Eisenkot holds unity talks with the Likud party, Karmel reviews the enormous pressures facing Eisenkot as he pursues different coalition options and negotiates with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It remains to be seen whether the Eisenkot bloc can form a lasting coalition; therefore, says Karmel, it is being strategic about the legislative it chooses to pursue now, recognizing it is easier to repeal existing laws than to initiate and craft new ones within the current tight time frame.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Eisenkot-led bloc decides to nominate Yashar’s Matan Kahana for Knesset speaker

Netanyahu urges talks ‘without preconditions’ on unity government; Eisenkot rejects PM’s ‘spin’

On 1st day of Knesset, Eisenkot bloc submits bills to form Oct. 7 state inquiry, nix judicial overhaul

After fiery debate, Knesset sets up temporary committees amid coalition-building quagmire

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: