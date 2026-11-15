The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Nov. 15: New week, new Knesset: Can Eisenkot find a path to power?

Political correspondent Ariela Karmel discusses the anti-Netanyahu bloc’s move to install a new Knesset speaker, its legislative strategy, and its immensely complex coalition-building options

With:
  • Jessica Steinberg
    Jessica Steinberg

    Jessica Steinberg, The Times of Israel’s culture and lifestyles editor, covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center

  • Ariela Karmel
    Ariela Karmel

    Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Political correspondent Ariela Karmel joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

The new Knesset’s first agenda item is Tuesday’s vote on installing Yashar MK Matan Kahana as the new Knesset speaker, Karmel reports, noting speculation about how the Haredi party United Torah Judaism will vote and its possible role in the anti-Netanyahu bloc.

More from The Daily Briefing

As Yashar head Gadi Eisenkot holds unity talks with the Likud party, Karmel reviews the enormous pressures facing Eisenkot as he pursues different coalition options and negotiates with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It remains to be seen whether the Eisenkot bloc can form a lasting coalition; therefore, says Karmel, it is being strategic about the legislative  it chooses to pursue now, recognizing it is easier to repeal existing laws than to initiate and craft new ones within the current tight time frame.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Eisenkot-led bloc decides to nominate Yashar’s Matan Kahana for Knesset speaker

Netanyahu urges talks ‘without preconditions’ on unity government; Eisenkot rejects PM’s ‘spin’

On 1st day of Knesset, Eisenkot bloc submits bills to form Oct. 7 state inquiry, nix judicial overhaul

After fiery debate, Knesset sets up temporary committees amid coalition-building quagmire

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
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