Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

Man shot by police in central town dies of wounds

Today, 12:35 am
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An assailant who was shot by police after drawing a knife at them has died of his wounds, in the central Arab town of Zemer, police say.

The officers had rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call from an informant, who reported that the suspect, his relative, was “going wild” in his home, police say.

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