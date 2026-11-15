Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026
Man shot by police in central town dies of wounds
An assailant who was shot by police after drawing a knife at them has died of his wounds, in the central Arab town of Zemer, police say.
The officers had rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call from an informant, who reported that the suspect, his relative, was “going wild” in his home, police say.
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