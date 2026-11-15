Head of Bar Association calls on AG to ‘comprehensively’ probe PMO’s role in voter fraud case

Israel Bar Association head Amit Becher is calling on Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to open “an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the Prime Minister’s Office,” following Uvda’s reporting on the PMO’s involvement in a police investigation of voter fraud.
The report said law enforcement officials are probing whether the PMO orchestrated an investigation into alleged vote-buying in the Arab community to undermine the election.
In a letter to Baharav-Miara, Becher says the report presented “apparent evidence of a serious attempt to interfere with the election, originating from the Prime Minister’s Office.”
He says it raised suspicions that “security agencies were enlisted to carry out an influence operation.”
“If even a fraction of what was reported in the broadcast is true, it casts a grave shadow over the conduct of the outgoing prime minister’s office, in what appears to have been a serious attempt to undermine the integrity of the election,” he says.
“In light of the above, I demand that you launch an immediate investigation to examine the involvement of all parties in the affair, including the outgoing prime minister himself, and ensure that those who sought to assault Israeli democracy and sabotage the electoral process are brought to justice. The electoral process is sacred and constitutes the lifeblood of the State of Israel.”
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