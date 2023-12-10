Lidor Levi and Nitzan Rahoum, 28: Slain couple were expecting first baby

Lidor Levy, 28, and Nitzan Rahoum, 28, an engaged couple who lived together in the central moshav of Geulim, were murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Supernova music festival on October 7.

Rahoum was four months pregnant when she was killed. The couple attended the rave with Rahoum’s uncle, Avi Sasi, who was also murdered, and two cousins who survived, while another cousin was DJing and managed to hide.

Levy and Rahoum sought refuge in a roadside bomb shelter — separate from her uncle and cousins — which Hamas terrorists besieged and threw grenades inside. Levy sought to flee and was slain in a volley of gunfire, while Rahoum is believed to have been murdered by a grenade along with many others.

Levy’s body was discovered after several days, and he was buried on October 11 in Pardesiya. Rahoum’s family was later informed that she too had been killed, and she was buried next to Levy on October 12.

Rahoum was survived by her parents, Ronit and Levi, and siblings Ofri, Omri and Gil. Levy was survived by his parents, Gita and David. A family member said that Levy and Rahoum shared the joyous news about their pregnancy with Levy’s extended family at a holiday meal on Friday evening, hours before they were murdered.

Ronen Levy, Lidor’s uncle, said the news of his death was devastating to his parents, who lost their only child.

“Lidori, my life, today we buried you and my heart refuses to believe it,” Ronen wrote on Facebook. “I loved you so much, I always will. You have left a dark hole in my soul that will never be filled. You were at your peak; you always took care of those around you, made sure they were enjoying and happy and living their lives to the fullest, you took care of your mother like she was your child, you kept her strong… my brother’s only child, you were their entire world.”

Danielle Sasi, Rahoum’s cousin, who survived the massacre at the rave with her husband, as she watched her father be killed, wrote that Nitzan was like a sister to her.

“My Nitz, my friend, my sister, my cousin, how do we go on without you?!” Sasi wrote on Instagram. “Visiting Israel will never be the same without you. Who will I call when I land and who will I speak with when I’m sad… who will rack up experiences with me and new moments. How much fun and joy we had that night, we danced, we hugged, we laughed and we loved. I’m sorry I couldn’t save you, I’m sorry you had to go through all that… I’m sorry we won’t be able to raise our children together as we planned.”

Levy’s cousin, Nofar Beliak, described seeing the couple for the last time right before they headed for the festival-turned-nightmare.

“Last Friday we celebrated with the whole family in Ashkelon, you played billiards with my dad, Nitzan talked to everyone and you shared with all of us about your exciting pregnancy, and tried to calculate when the brit mila would be… I can’t believe that now we are burying you.”

Read more Those We Have Lost stories here.