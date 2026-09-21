Funeral for Neve Tzuf terror victim Netanel Shukrun to held at 11 p.m. in Alei Zahav
The funeral of Netanel Shukrun, who was killed in a terror shooting yesterday at a natural spring near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf, will take place at 11 p.m. tonight in his home community of Alei Zahav, a settlement in the northern West Bank.
Shukrun, a father of six, went to the natural spring with his eldest son to immerse in the water before Yom Kippur in accordance with Jewish tradition. While he was there, the shooter opened fire toward the spring from a vehicle, hitting Shukrun, who was inside his own car at the time.
The terrorist then got out of his car and fled on foot, still armed.
Shortly after the attack, the combat tracker for the military’s Binyamin Regional Brigade opened fire on the gunman as he fled, injuring him, according to the IDF.
Shukrun was taken in serious condition to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The terrorist was later captured at a hospital near Ramallah.
CNN, MS Now, Politico sue Trump administration over White House ban
MS NOW, CNN and Politico say they are suing the Trump Administration to protect their First Amendment rights after US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was banning them from the White House grounds.
The three news outlets say they notified the government that they were filing their lawsuit in the US District Court for the District of Columbia and could see emergency hearings in the case as soon as this week, according to CNN.
Representatives for the White House have not immediately responded to a request for comment outside normal business hours.
Police probing death of Palestinian whose body was found in Umm al-Fahm
Police say they are investigating the death of a Palestinian who was in Israel illegally after his body was found in the northern Arab town of Umm al-Fahm.
Arabic media reports that the man was a worker from the West Bank and that his body was found inside a house earlier today.
Suspect in Ontario synagogue shooting identified as Sean Ward, injured cop as Jeff Smith
The suspect in a shooting outside a synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, last night has been identified as Sean Ward, 29, according to Canada’s CTV News.
The outlet also identifies the police officer who was critically injured in the shooting as Jeff Smith, whom it says has been with the police for 13 years.
Ward is suspected of opening fire near the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville, about 110 miles east of Toronto, on Sunday night.
Authorities say he drove up in a truck, was stopped half a block from the synagogue, and opened fire. Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said it would make sense to believe that the synagogue was deliberately targeted, but stressed that this was speculation.
US refuses visas for several members of Iranian delegation ahead of UN General Assembly, state media claims
The United States has refused to issue visas to members of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s delegation, including his communications team, for this week’s trip to the UN General Assembly, Iranian state media reports.
Pezeshkian will be the highest-ranking Iranian official to enter the United States since the Middle East war began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.
“In an unprecedented hostile move by the US government, [US President Donald] Trump has denied US visas to certain members of the president’s high-level delegation, including members of his communications team,” state news agency IRNA reports.
The Mehr news agency also carries the story, citing a spokesperson for the Iranian presidency, and adds that Pezeshkian will address the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.
Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei accuses the Trump administration of “trampling on the right of access to information,” pointing to its recent move to bar three major US media outlets from the White House over objections to their coverage.
“When an administration slams its doors shut — even on American journalists it happens to dislike — and bars foreign reporters, including the Iranian president’s media team, whose voices it would rather silence, it is not managing access; it is trying to hide the truth,” Baghaei says on X.
The US has authorized an Iranian delegation to travel for the UN General Assembly but will, like last year, put restrictions in place.
Iran’s delegation will not, for instance, be allowed to purchase luxury goods or other items, the State Department said on Thursday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, part of the delegation to the UN, left Iran on Sunday evening for a stopover in Qatar.
Iran says it has conveyed to the US, via Qatar as mediator, conditions for reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz oil and gas shipping route, which it has sought to choke off since the war began.
The United States, in turn, is imposing a counterblockade of Iranian ports.
IDF says false identification triggered earlier siren in northern border community
A siren sounded earlier today in the northern border community of Malkia, in what the military said was a false alarm.
The alert was triggered as a result of a “false identification,” and not any rocket fire from Lebanon, according to the army.
Skies, borders reopen and public transport starts back up following end of Yom Kippur
As the 25-hour Yom Kippur fast comes to an end, Israel slowly begins to reopen its airspace and borders, and public transport resumes across the country.
The first arrival at Ben Gurion Airport is scheduled for 10:30 p.m., with the first departure following an hour later.
Meanwhile, the Allenby Crossing with Jordan in the West Bank will reopen tonight, and the Kerem Shalom border crossing with Gaza will resume operating tomorrow.
Buses are resuming across the country, while train service will resume on Tuesday.
Magen David Adom: 2 killed in road accidents over Yom Kippur, 368 people treated for fast-related issues
Two men, aged 35 and 45, were killed in traffic accidents over Yom Kippur, and 46 others were injured, Magen David Adom says in a post-holiday update.
Of those injured in road accidents, one was in critical condition with a head injury, another was in serious condition, three were moderately hurt, and the other 39 were suffering from light injuries.
In total, MDA says it treated 3,322 people over the course of the 25-hour fast, including 368 who fainted while fasting or were suffering from dehydration and other fast-related issues.
It says 299 people required medical treatment for injuries sustained while riding bikes, rollerblades, scooters and skateboards — a popular Yom Kippur activity among secular Israelis, as road traffic is heavily reduced during the fast.
The emergency service says one person was killed in a violent incident in Umm al-Fahm over Yom Kippur, and 40 people were injured in various other violent injuries across the country.
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