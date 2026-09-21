Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 21, 2026

IDF says striking Hamas targets in Gaza after unmanned engineering vehicle hit by bomb

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:08 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF confirms carrying out strikes against Hamas infrastructure sites in the Gaza Strip this evening in response to a bomb that struck an engineering chenille earlier today.

During routine operations on the Israeli side of the “Yellow Line” in northern Gaza, an unmanned engineering vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb, the army says.

No injuries were caused in the incident, which the IDF says is a “blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement by the Hamas terror group.”

In response, several Hamas sites used by the terror group to advance attacks on troops and Israeli civilians were struck this evening, the military says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.