Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 21, 2026
IDF says striking Hamas targets in Gaza after unmanned engineering vehicle hit by bomb
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The IDF confirms carrying out strikes against Hamas infrastructure sites in the Gaza Strip this evening in response to a bomb that struck an engineering chenille earlier today.
During routine operations on the Israeli side of the “Yellow Line” in northern Gaza, an unmanned engineering vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb, the army says.
No injuries were caused in the incident, which the IDF says is a “blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement by the Hamas terror group.”
In response, several Hamas sites used by the terror group to advance attacks on troops and Israeli civilians were struck this evening, the military says.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Former PA minister who said he mediated between Israel and Hamas before Oct. 7 reveals new details of talks
- Palestinian worker found dead in Umm al-Fahm reportedly fell from height, avoided medical treatment for fear of prosecution
- IDF: Unmanned IDF engineering vehicle hit by explosive in Gaza; no injuries caused
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