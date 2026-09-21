IDF says striking Hamas targets in Gaza after unmanned engineering vehicle hit by bomb

The IDF confirms carrying out strikes against Hamas infrastructure sites in the Gaza Strip this evening in response to a bomb that struck an engineering chenille earlier today.

During routine operations on the Israeli side of the “Yellow Line” in northern Gaza, an unmanned engineering vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb, the army says.

No injuries were caused in the incident, which the IDF says is a “blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement by the Hamas terror group.”

In response, several Hamas sites used by the terror group to advance attacks on troops and Israeli civilians were struck this evening, the military says.