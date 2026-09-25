Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026

US proposes UAE host trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia on war, Zelensky says

By Reuters Today, 11:45 am
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An undated handout photograph released on March 28, 2026, by the United Arab Emirates Presidential Court shows UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R) meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the United Arab Emirates (Abdulla AL-NEYADI / UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT / AFP)
An undated handout photograph released on March 28, 2026, by the United Arab Emirates Presidential Court shows UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R) meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the United Arab Emirates (Abdulla AL-NEYADI / UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT / AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the United States has proposed that the United Arab Emirates host a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia to discuss efforts to end their four-and-a-half-year conflict.

“The American side has proposed… meeting at a technical level in a three-way format,” Zelenskiy tells reporters in a briefing via WhatsApp. “We are awaiting a proposal from the United States regarding the date, and the United States has suggested the Emirates as a possible location.”

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