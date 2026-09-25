US proposes UAE host trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia on war, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the United States has proposed that the United Arab Emirates host a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia to discuss efforts to end their four-and-a-half-year conflict.

“The American side has proposed… meeting at a technical level in a three-way format,” Zelenskiy tells reporters in a briefing via WhatsApp. “We are awaiting a proposal from the United States regarding the date, and the United States has suggested the Emirates as a possible location.”