Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026
US proposes UAE host trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia on war, Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the United States has proposed that the United Arab Emirates host a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia to discuss efforts to end their four-and-a-half-year conflict.
“The American side has proposed… meeting at a technical level in a three-way format,” Zelenskiy tells reporters in a briefing via WhatsApp. “We are awaiting a proposal from the United States regarding the date, and the United States has suggested the Emirates as a possible location.”
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