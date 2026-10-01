Iranian FM reportedly ‘kicked out’ out of US by Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered the Iranian delegation led by his counterpart Abbas Araghchi to leave the country on Monday as talks between Washington and Tehran again stalled out, Axios reports.

“Secretary Rubio kicked out the Iranian delegation who had overstayed their welcome. The UN General Assembly was over, so it was time for them to go,” a US official tells the news site, referring to the world body’s annual confab in New York City.

The report says Araghchi and the other Iranian officials departed from NYC to the Qatari capital Doha several hours after receiving the order to leave, which they maintained they were set to do soon anyways.