Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Senior official in government-run company interrogated for suspected crimes — police

By Noam Lehmann Today, 8:11 pm
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A senior official in a government-run company was interrogated today on suspicion of fraud, breach of trust, forgery and perjury, police say.

Officers from the Israel Police’s Lahav 433 major crimes unit arrested the unnamed official this morning, searched his home and office, and seized documents and digital files for the investigation, according to police.

The official was released under restrictive conditions following the interrogation, police say.

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