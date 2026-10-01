Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Dual UK-Iranian national arrested over suspected terror plot at US-run air base in England

By AP Today, 8:03 pm
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An armoured vehicle (C) patrols the interior at RAF Fairford base in Fairford, south-west England on September 28, 2026, a day after British counter-terrorism police were probing “a major” incident near the base. (Ben STANSALL/AFP)
An armoured vehicle (C) patrols the interior at RAF Fairford base in Fairford, south-west England on September 28, 2026, a day after British counter-terrorism police were probing “a major” incident near the base. (Ben STANSALL/AFP)

British police have arrested a dual UK-Iranian national on suspicion of plotting a terror attack, following a security incident at a US-run air base over the weekend.

The 27-year-old man is arrested in London, and police have searched two properties in the UK capital.

On Sunday, five men, all in their 20s and from London, were arrested over the incident at RAF Fairford, which has been used by American bombers to strike Iran. They have since been released on bail.

Counter-terror police say a second man, a 26-year-old UK national, has also been questioned under caution.

“As we’ve made clear, we’re looking at all possible angles — including possible foreign state involvement,” the senior national coordinator for counter terrorism policing for the Metropolitan Police, Vicki Evans, says. “I’d like to thank the public for their continued support and patience whilst we work through this investigation.”

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