Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026
El Al prohibits luggage, carry-ons on Dubai-Tel Aviv rescue flights
Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel
Israel’s flagship carrier El Al says Israeli passengers on rescue flights from Dubai to Tel Aviv, which will begin tomorrow, will not be permitted to check their suitcases or bring carry-on luggage into the cabin.
Following directives by Israeli security authorities, passengers may carry only a personal bag on board for now, El Al says.
Passengers’ luggage is expected to be sent separately.
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