Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

Small plane crashes on Route 65, near Kafr Qara; two people injured

Today, 10:03 am
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The site of a small plane crash near Kafr Qara, southeast of Haifa, on October 2, 2026. (Magen David Adom)
The site of a small plane crash near Kafr Qara, southeast of Haifa, on October 2, 2026. (Magen David Adom)

A small plane crashes along Route 65, near the city of Kafr Qara southeast of Haifa.

Magen David Adom paramedics take a 34-year-old man who is moderately injured, with burn marks, to Rambam Medical Center.

After initially reporting that another injured person was trapped at the scene and being rescued, MDA says additional teams are currently treating a second injured person at the crash site.

Police officers are dispatched to the area, and Route 65 is closed to traffic. Drivers are requested to stay away from the area.

Early reports say the plane crashed in an open area and then caught fire. According to the Kan public broadcaster, the aircraft appears to have been a crop-dusting plane.

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