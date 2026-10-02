Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026
After small-plane crash in north, one pronounced dead with another in hospital
One of the people aboard the small plane that crashed near Kafr Qara this morning was trapped inside the airplane and has been pronounced dead at the scene, the police announce.
The condition of the other injured person, a 34-year-old who was taken to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, is described as moderate to serious.
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