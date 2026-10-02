Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

West Bank mayor: Settlers attacked Palestinians who tried to open gate to leave village, army shot dead 19-year-old

By AFP 2 October 2026, 10:55 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Baha al-Natshah, a resident of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab, who was killed in the West Bank on October 2, 2026. (Courtesy)
Baha al-Natshah, a resident of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab, who was killed in the West Bank on October 2, 2026. (Courtesy)

Kobar’s Mayor Mounir Badwan says Palestinians in the village tried to pass through a gate recently erected by settlers to keep them inside the West Bank village when they were attacked, leading to a clash in which 19-year-old Baha al-Natshah was shot dead by the military.

“When the young Palestinians tried to open it, the settlers attacked them,” Kobar’s Mayor Mounir Badwan tells AFP.

“The army arrived, and they started shooting live bullets,” he says.

Army bullets hit 19-year-old Baha Sami al-Natsheh, the mayor says. The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry, however, says settlers shot him.

The Israeli army “left him bleeding on the ground and prevented medical teams from reaching him,” the mayor says.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirms that Israeli forces refused to let it reach an injured person in Kobar.

The Palestinian Authority body that coordinates with Israel says Natsheh, who lived in east Jerusalem, later died of his wounds and that “his body is being withheld by the Israeli authorities”.

The Israeli military, contacted by AFP for its version of events, says it is checking.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.