West Bank mayor: Settlers attacked Palestinians who tried to open gate to leave village, army shot dead 19-year-old

Kobar’s Mayor Mounir Badwan says Palestinians in the village tried to pass through a gate recently erected by settlers to keep them inside the West Bank village when they were attacked, leading to a clash in which 19-year-old Baha al-Natshah was shot dead by the military.
“When the young Palestinians tried to open it, the settlers attacked them,” Kobar’s Mayor Mounir Badwan tells AFP.
“The army arrived, and they started shooting live bullets,” he says.
Army bullets hit 19-year-old Baha Sami al-Natsheh, the mayor says. The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry, however, says settlers shot him.
The Israeli army “left him bleeding on the ground and prevented medical teams from reaching him,” the mayor says.
The Palestinian Red Crescent confirms that Israeli forces refused to let it reach an injured person in Kobar.
The Palestinian Authority body that coordinates with Israel says Natsheh, who lived in east Jerusalem, later died of his wounds and that “his body is being withheld by the Israeli authorities”.
The Israeli military, contacted by AFP for its version of events, says it is checking.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
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