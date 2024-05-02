Linor Keinan, 23: A great friend who knew how to enjoy life

Linor Keinan, 23, from Mazkeret Batya, was murdered by Hamas terrorists while fleeing the Supernova desert rave near Kibbutz Re’im on October 7.

She spoke with her parents briefly on the morning of the massacre and managed to escape as far as Kibbutz Be’eri, where she hid in a bomb shelter. Unfortunately, the terrorists found the hidden partygoers in one of what became known as the “bomb shelters of death.”

Keinan was considered missing for two days before her body was found, and she was buried on October 9 in the Mazkeret Bayta Cemetery.

She is survived by her parents, Yossi and Merav, as well as her siblings, Eden, Aviv, and Benny.

“Linori was the kind of person who, when they entered a room, you couldn’t help but notice them,” wrote friend Shoval Berti in a memorial post.

“She always had a huge smile on her face that brightened wherever she went,” wrote Berti.

לינורי אהובה ❤️קשה להאמין שעבר חודשקשה עוד יותר להאמין שאת גם לא תחזריזה פשוט לא נתפס הכל עדיין מרגיש כמו חלום בלהות… Posted by Limor Dahari Keinan on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Another friend, Lidor Benhamo, said: “Linor was the girl with the biggest heart I knew, and the best friend there is. [She was] full of light.”

“She always lent a listening ear and knew how to uplift you no matter what you were going through,” said Benhamo.

Several friends echoed these sentiments, writing that Keinan was an extremely attentive friend who cared deeply for those around her.

Keinan worked as a business consultant, but family and friends remembered her as a person who loved to travel and particularly loved the beach. She did her best to take advantage of each moment in life, not taking anything for granted.

“You loved life so much,” a relative wrote on Facebook. “You loved decadent meals, parties and trips. You were full of joy…I love you so much.”

