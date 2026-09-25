Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026

Colombia’s new government cuts ties with Iran

By AFP Today, 3:24 am
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Colombia says it had cut diplomatic ties with Iran, the latest Washington ally in Latin America to sever links with the US arch-foe.

Colombia’s new right-wing president, Abelardo de la Espriella, has redrawn Colombia’s alliances since taking over from his leftist predecessor Gustavo Petro on August 7 with the full-throated endorsement of US President Donald Trump.

Before his inauguration, De la Espriella also announced plans to sever ties with authoritarian leftist regimes in Cuba and Nicaragua, though he has yet to do so.

His government says the decision to cut ties with Iran, which took effect on September 19, was based on “hemispheric national security” considerations.

It accuses the Iranian government of having ties to “narco-terrorist groups that threaten the security of the country,” without giving proof of the allegations.

The government further lambasts Tehran for blocking traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and attacking other countries in the Middle East in its war with the United States and Israel.

Bogota adds that it would maintain consular relations with Tehran.

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