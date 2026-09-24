France says ICC warrant posed no obstacle to Netanyahu overflight en route to UN

France defended its decision to let Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plane cross its airspace en route to the United Nations on Thursday, saying international law did not require action despite an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him over alleged war crimes.

French foreign ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux told reporters: “The Rome Statute does not impose any obligations regarding overflights of its territory by a state plane which has a passenger who is targeted by an arrest warrant.”

France is a signatory of the ICC’s founding Rome Statute and is formally bound to cooperate with the court, including arresting suspects who enter its territory. However, in 2024, shortly after the warrant was issued, the French government said Netanyahu would retain immunity on French soil despite the warrant, because Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute.

Netanyahu is unable to travel to many countries because of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued against him and then-defense minister Yoav Gallant, alleging war crimes during the war sparked by the Hamas terror group’s October 7, 2023, invasion of southern Israel from the Gaza Strip and onslaught.

Israel rejects the charges and says all its military actions are conducted in accordance with international law.

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On Thursday, flight-tracking app Flightradar24 showed Netanyahu’s plane having flown over Greece, Italy and France. A spokesperson for Italy’s foreign ministry said they could not immediately answer whether Israeli authorities had sought permission for an overflight.

✈️ Despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plane again used Greek, Italian and French airspace while flying to the US ⚖️ ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Nov. 21,… pic.twitter.com/znwvR29czC Advertisement — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) September 24, 2026

Last year, Netanyahu flew a circuitous route to New York to skirt the airspace of several European countries, including France, media reported at the time. A French diplomatic official said Israel had asked permission to use its airspace, and France had given it, though Netanyahu ultimately opted for a different route.

Washington has announced a campaign to isolate the court. US President Donald Trump this week urged ICC members to quit what he called an “out-of-control institution.” France has said it condemns the threats against the court.

Netanyahu is making an unusually short visit to the US for his address to world leaders at the UN General Assembly. He arrived in New York around 9 a.m. local time (4 p.m. in Israel) and is expected to fly back later in the day after delivering his speech, to return in time for Shabbat and the Sukkot holiday.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.