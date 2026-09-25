Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026

Trump told Xi that China’s support for Iran is unacceptable, US envoy says

By Reuters Today, 3:56 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump made clear during candid talks at the White House with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Chinese help for Iran is unacceptable, US Ambassador to China David Perdue tells CNBC.

Ahead of the meeting, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that China has sent around 1,300 air shipments containing dual-use components for drones and missiles to Iran’s Defense Ministry this year through the end of June.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.