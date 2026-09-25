Trump told Xi that China’s support for Iran is unacceptable, US envoy says

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump made clear during candid talks at the White House with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Chinese help for Iran is unacceptable, US Ambassador to China David Perdue tells CNBC.

Ahead of the meeting, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that China has sent around 1,300 air shipments containing dual-use components for drones and missiles to Iran’s Defense Ministry this year through the end of June.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.