UN Security Council condemns Houthi escalation against Saudi Arabia, in rare display of consensus

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations Security Council condemns escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemeni Houthi rebels in a rare show of unity from the UN’s top body.

“The members of the Security Council condemned, in the strongest terms, continued Houthi attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including attacks impacting civilian and energy infrastructure, which have resulted in the injury of civilians, including women and children,” says the rotating president of the Council, French UN envoy Jerome Bonnafont, delivering a joint statement.