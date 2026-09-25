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UN Security Council condemns Houthi escalation against Saudi Arabia, in rare display of consensus

By AFP Today, 4:51 pm
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Illustrative: Clément Delangue, CEO of and co-founder of Hugging Face, speaks remotely during a UN Security Council meeting, New York City, September 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Illustrative: Clément Delangue, CEO of and co-founder of Hugging Face, speaks remotely during a UN Security Council meeting, New York City, September 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations Security Council condemns escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemeni Houthi rebels in a rare show of unity from the UN’s top body.

“The members of the Security Council condemned, in the strongest terms, continued Houthi attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including attacks impacting civilian and energy infrastructure, which have resulted in the injury of civilians, including women and children,” says the rotating president of the Council, French UN envoy Jerome Bonnafont, delivering a joint statement.

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