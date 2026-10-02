Houthis say Saudis launched 94 strikes in areas in Yemen under their control in past 24 hours

SANAA, Yemen — Yemen’s Houthis say that Saudi forces launched 94 strikes against areas under their control in the past 24 hours, as the pro-Iran group and the Riyadh-backed government clash in the country’s revived civil war.

The group says that the number of Saudi strikes on its positions has reached 1,350 since the start of the renewed fighting, saying they targeted areas across Houthi-held Yemen.