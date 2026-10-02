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UK police charge Iranian men for plotting Yom Kippur terror attack in northern England

By AFP 2 October 2026, 10:56 pm
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LONDON — Two Iranian men have been charged with plotting a terror attack on the Jewish community in Manchester on the eve of Yom Kippur, UK police say.

“Salam Ahmadyan 36 of Liverpool and Rahman Salehi 34 of Salford, both Iranian nationals, were arrested in Manchester on Sunday, 20 September,” a statement say.

“It is alleged that the two men were in contact with an overseas third-party who may be in Iran in relation to the plot,” the statement adds.

Reuters contributed to this report.

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