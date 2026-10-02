Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026
Crude oil tanker hit by unknown projectile off Oman — UK maritime agency
The master of a crude oil tanker has reported being struck by an unknown projectile 4 nautical miles east of Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says.
UKMTO says all crew are reported safe and no environmental impact is currently reported.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here