Lazar Focus

Lazar Focus

Alan Shatter: Palestine ‘cult’ endangers future of Irish Jews

As Ireland works itself into a fury over a soccer match, a leading pro-Israel figure says Sinn Fein ‘poisoned’ Irish politics, and many Jews question whether they should stay

With:
  • Lazar Berman
    Lazar Berman

    Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel’s diplomatic reporter

  • Alan Shatter
    Former Irish Defense Minister
Edit Today, 12:42 pm
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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Lazar Focus. Each Friday, join host diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman for a deep dive into what’s behind the news that spins the globe.

It was a stormy week politically in Ireland.

It wasn’t over an attempted terrorist attack as we had here in Israel this week. It wasn’t over the rising cost of energy or immigration, like elsewhere in Europe.

More from Lazar Focus

It was a soccer match against Israel.

That was enough to dominate the country’s headlines.

How did Ireland become so focused on Israel, and so hostile to the Jewish state?

Alan Shatter, a leading Jewish figure in the country and former justice and defense minister, says a pro-Palestine ‘cult’ has taken over the country’s politics.

WATCH the full episode here:

The country has always had a checkered past with its Jews, Shatter said. The Provisional IRA had deep ties with Palestinian terrorists, and their political movement Sinn Fein ‘contaminated’ Irish politics by putting the Palestinian cause front and center.

That obsessive focus has spread from politics across Irish society, Shatter lamented, and now trade unions, teachers, artists, and athletes have significant pro-Palestinian movements.

The angst over the soccer match against Israel is a new “level of complete and utter absurdity,” he said.

Now, he said, many Jews are asking whether they have a future in the country as they face daily abuse online and a toxic environment around Israel.

“There’s a deep problem here,” Shatter said. “It’s one the government refuses to recognize. It’s one the government is contributing to.”

Lazar Focus is available on all podcast platforms. This episode was produced by Gabriella Jacobs and video edited by Yitzchak Ledee.

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