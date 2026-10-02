Small plane crashes in northern Israel, killing 1 and injuring another

One person was killed and another seriously injured when a small plane crashed and burst into flames near Route 65 in northern Israel on Friday, sparking a fire that spread to a nearby forest.

The aircraft, which was on a training flight with an instructor and trainee on board, crashed near the city of Kafr Qara, southeast of Haifa.

According to Magen David Adom, a 70-year-old man was initially trapped inside the aircraft and subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, paramedics treated a 34-year-old man suffering from burns to his limbs, who was found in moderate to serious condition outside of the plane, before taking him to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center. First responders said he was transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit, sedated and on a ventilator.

The aircraft caught fire following the crash, prompting firefighters and rescue crews to rush to the scene.

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The flames spread from the wreckage to a nearby forest but were extinguished before reaching homes in Kafr Qara, according to fire and rescue services. The plane itself was completely burned.

Footage circulating on social media shows thick smoke billowing from the crash site on a hillside, with a large swath of scorched vegetation and pockets of fire burning near buildings. Fire and rescue vehicles and an MDA ambulance could also be seen at the bottom of the hill, as emergency crews worked at the scene.

First responders received initial reports of the crash at 9:12 a.m., and Route 65 was closed to traffic, with motorists asked to stay away from the area.

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The road was reopened later in the day, once firefighters gained control of the blaze.