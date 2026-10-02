Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026
Flydubai officials tell TV channel they could resume flights tomorrow, but Israeli officials not allowing them
Officials from flydubai tell Channel 12 news they want to resume services to Israel, but Israeli officials have forced us to cancel flights until further notice.
The officials say they are ready to return to Israel tomorrow.
The report does not provide a response from officials in Jerusalem.
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