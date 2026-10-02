Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

Flydubai officials tell TV channel they could resume flights tomorrow, but Israeli officials not allowing them

Today, 8:26 pm
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A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft prepares for landing at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in Lod on September 30, 2026. (Jack Guez/AFP)
A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft prepares for landing at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in Lod on September 30, 2026. (Jack Guez/AFP)

Officials from flydubai tell Channel 12 news they want to resume services to Israel, but Israeli officials have forced us to cancel flights until further notice.

The officials say they are ready to return to Israel tomorrow.

The report does not provide a response from officials in Jerusalem.

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