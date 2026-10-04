Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

Iran to increase the range of its missiles, army spokesperson says

By Reuters Today, 1:15 pm
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An Iranian missile is displayed under the country’s national flag in a military exhibition commemorating the anniversary of the start of the 1980-88 Iraq-Iran war at Baharestan Square, in Tehran, September 28, 2026. (Vahid Salemi/AP)
An Iranian missile is displayed under the country’s national flag in a military exhibition commemorating the anniversary of the start of the 1980-88 Iraq-Iran war at Baharestan Square, in Tehran, September 28, 2026. (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Iran will upgrade the range of its missiles, Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia tells Fars news.

“During this war, we concluded that we absolutely must increase the range of our missiles, and we have now moved in that direction,” he says.

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