Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026
Iran to increase the range of its missiles, army spokesperson says
Iran will upgrade the range of its missiles, Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia tells Fars news.
“During this war, we concluded that we absolutely must increase the range of our missiles, and we have now moved in that direction,” he says.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here