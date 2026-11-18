Visiting the scene of a recent deadly grenade attack in Kafr Manda, President Isaac Herzog issues a fresh call to crack down on violent crime in Arab communities.

“We must fight this terrible crime and eradicate it,” Herzog says.

“We must break the bones of the criminals,” he adds, in apparent reference to Yitzhak Rabin’s remarks to troops during the First Intifada.

Herzog also criticizes the recent arrests of Ra’am activists on election day, all of whom have been released without charge. Police have since launched an internal probe after it was reported that the arrests were carried out using information relayed from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“We must safeguard the rights of citizens. The homes of citizens, regardless of where they are from, cannot be entered into without a court order, and the home of a Bedouin doctor in the Negev cannot be entered into without a court order,” the president stresses.