The UK Charity Commission has opened an investigation into a British charity involved in funding a Palestinian museum accused of glorifying terrorists who murdered Israeli civilians, according to a Tuesday statement from UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI).

UKLFI said it contacted the Charity Commission, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, and the British Council after it found that the Palestinian Museum in Birzeit, north of Ramallah, portrayed convicted killers and terrorist leaders as heroes, martyrs and freedom fighters.

It asked Nandy to determine whether British public money had been used “to conserve or digitize material celebrating terrorists.”

The museum has received support from several British charities, including the Welfare Association, also known as Taawon UK, as well as the British Library and the British Council’s Cultural Protection Fund, which awarded £152,208 to a project involving the museum, UKLFI said.

The Charity Commission has opened a case to examine concerns about Taawon UK, according to The Telegraph newspaper.

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The British Council also said it was examining the case, although it insisted that funded organizations undergo regular due diligence, UKLFI said.

The museum’s displays celebrate Dalal al-Mughrabi, who led the 1978 Coastal Road massacre in which 38 Israelis, including 13 children, were killed, describing her as a “martyr of the Palestinian Revolution,” but do not mention the attack or those murdered, UKLFI said.

Marwan Barghouti, who is serving five life sentences for murder over his role in terror attacks that killed Israeli civilians, is called a “Palestinian freedom fighter,” according to UKLFI.

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Other material commemorates Hamas bombmaker Yahya Ayyash, who was responsible for attacks that killed over 80 Israelis, the group said.

“The descriptions are not merely historical records but amount to glorification of terrorism, particularly because they omit the victims and are accessible to children through the museum’s educational activities,” UKLFI said in the statement.

The statement noted that between 2008 and 2025, Taawon UK received around £1.02 million from the UK’s National Lottery Community Fund.

Taawon UK said in a statement to the Telegraph that it is a humanitarian charity operating in compliance with British law, and that the museum is independent and politically unaffiliated.

“To criticize digital archives relating to a conflict presented neutrally as they are in other museums internationally, or argue for their censorship, risks distorting Palestinian history and undermining legitimate historical preservation,” it said.

“Preserving Palestinian history is legitimate,” UKLFI said in its statement. “Glorifying individuals responsible for murdering Israeli civilians, including children, is not. The distinction is particularly important when a museum is involved in educational activities for schoolchildren.”

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The British Council told the Telegraph, “We take any concerns of this nature seriously, and we are looking carefully at the points raised in the letter we have received, in line with our usual processes.”

UKLFI said it was calling for “full transparency about how British taxpayers’ money has been spent, proper scrutiny of the trustees’ oversight and the suspension of further public funding until these concerns have been independently investigated and satisfactorily resolved.”