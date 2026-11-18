The Knesset Arrangements Committee votes 12-9 in favor of exemptions from the usual 45-day waiting period for bills aimed at repealing legislation passed by the previous government that increased political control over the judiciary and broadcast media, several of which are being voted on in preliminary votes in the plenum today.

The bills, submitted by lawmakers from Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc, seek to repeal a law increasing political influence over the Judicial Selection Committee, which appoints new judges; a law giving the government power to ignore the legal opinions of the attorney general; and the government’s legislation radically overhauling broadcast media regulation.

The committee also approves exemptions for two bills submitted by Likud MK Ofir Katz, which will also be voted on in preliminary votes today. One would revoke the rights of MKs who refuse to recognize Hamas as a terrorist group and the other would prohibit interference with the laying of tefillin in public spaces and educational institutions.

Knesset Legal Adviser Sagit Afik explains that longstanding parliamentary practice allows exemptions from the waiting period at the beginning of a Knesset term for legislation necessary to form a government, or where there is a substantive justification for urgency. She says the bills meet that requirement because the changes to the Judicial Selection Committee have already taken effect, while legislation concerning the attorney general and broadcast media is due to enter into force soon.

Afik also notes that the media law in particular was passed through a legislative process “marked by numerous procedural flaws,” arguing that the Knesset is “entitled to seek the repeal of legislation it believes was enacted through a flawed process.”

Following their preliminary votes, the bills will still need to pass three additional readings to become law.