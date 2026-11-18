The Knesset votes 63-47 in a preliminary reading in favor of a bill repealing a controversial law that significantly weakened the powers of the attorney general, one of Israel’s few checks on executive power.

The law, passed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in July and set to take effect in January 2027, would allow ministers to disregard the attorney general’s legal opinions, which are currently binding, and give the coalition effective control over appointing and dismissing the attorney general.

The law drew fierce criticism from opposition lawmakers, legal experts and good-governance watchdogs, who warned that it would remove a crucial constraint on government power in a political system that already lacks many of the checks and balances found in other democracies.

The repeal bill, sponsored by Democrats MK Efrat Rayten and other lawmakers, seeks to restore the attorney general’s authority and independence. Its explanatory notes cite “significant constitutional difficulties” in the law that was passed and concerns over harm to the rule of law and democratic checks and balances, while pledging to pursue future reforms through an orderly process that preserves the attorney general’s independence.

“Throughout the flawed and heavy-handed legislative process, we said that the law would be repealed immediately after the election, just like the other laws of the regime overhaul,” Democrats MK Gilad Kariv tells the plenum. “Afterward, through genuine consensus, we will move to regulate the relationships between the branches of government.”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin denounces the effort to repeal the law, calling the legislative push “hysterical and shameful.”

“Everything you are trying to repeal will return, and with even greater force,” Levin promises.

The bill will now be referred to the Arrangements Committee, which is expected to assign it to a temporary committee chaired by Kariv that will oversee the repeal of key elements of the previous government’s judicial overhaul. It must pass three additional readings to become law.