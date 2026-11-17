The Israel Defense Forces is to begin a pilot program integrating women as tank crew members in its Armored Corps for the first time, the military announced Tuesday, after repeated delays.

Until now, female soldiers have been able to serve in tanks only in the IDF’s Border Defense Corps as part of an all-female tank company in the Caracal mixed-gender light infantry battalion, which operates along the Egyptian border.

The first female combat soldiers to serve in tanks in the Armored Corps — whose units are trained to enter deep into enemy territory — are set to enlist on Wednesday. They will carry out their training at the Hiyun base in southern Israel, a separate facility from the Armored Corps’ Shizafon training base.

The military said that criteria have been established to ensure that the female recruits “meet the training requirements and successfully complete the program.”

“The female soldiers will be required to fully meet the professional competence requirements, which are identical to those for male tank soldiers, in accordance with existing operational criteria,” the army said.

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However, the IDF said the physical fitness training for the female soldiers “will be adapted to maintain their fitness and health throughout the training.”

Learning from previous pilot programs for female soldiers, the military said the recruits would undergo a “preparatory combat fitness course designed to strengthen their resilience and physical capabilities ahead of training, while providing them with comprehensive support.”

Reviews would be held every few months to assess whether predefined targets for the soldiers throughout the pilot program are being met.

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The IDF reiterated that under the pilot program, “men and women will not serve together in the same tank crews, either during training or in operational activities,” despite claims to the contrary made by rabbis and other religious activists.

The military had always planned only gender-segregated tank crews, in large part due to issues of modesty, as in some cases crew members must use the bathroom and perform other bodily functions within the confined space of the tank.

If the number of recruits allows, platoons or companies would also be divided by gender. An Armored Corps company is normally composed of 11 tanks. However, women and men would likely end up serving together at the battalion and brigade levels.

The IDF said it was “working to expand its ranks and strengthen its combat forces in response to a clear operational need.”

“Integrating diverse populations into its ranks is part of its commitment as the people’s army, while preserving the lifestyles of all those serving in its ranks,” the military added.

The pilot program was originally scheduled to start in 2024. The IDF had previously deemed the program impractical. Its opening was delayed twice during the multifront war that began on October 7, 2023, and the IDF last said it was expected to begin this month. The High Court earlier this year ordered the IDF not to delay the program further.

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Women already serve in a variety of combat roles in the IDF, in many cases alongside male counterparts.

Women soldiers were directly involved in battles to defend against Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught, including in the all-female tank company that fought for hours, killing dozens of terrorists along the border and in communities attacked by the terror group.

The army has insisted in the past that it is allowing more women to serve in combat positions for practical reasons, not as part of a progressive social agenda.

According to IDF data from 2025, some 8,500 female soldiers served in combat roles, an increase of nearly 240 percent compared to 2015. In 2025, women made up 21.2% of combat troops in the standing army, excluding officer roles.

Critics of gender integration in the military often decry it as a dangerous experiment with potential ramifications for national security, while defenders hail it as a long-needed measure that puts Israel on par with other Western countries.

Amid the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, female soldiers were on the front lines. In September 2024, Staff Sgt. Agam Naim, 20, a paramedic with the 401st Armored Brigade, was killed in an explosion in Rafah.

The heroic and effective conduct of female combat soldiers during the October 7 onslaught and the ensuing war significantly boosted the argument for further integration into combat roles, as well as high turnout among female draftees.

The IDF has said it urgently needs 12,000 recruits — mostly combat troops — due to the strain caused by the war.