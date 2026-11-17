JTA — With people in banana suits and Marvel superhero costumes milling around the Jerusalem Theatre, the Nas Summit occasionally resembled a Comic Con for AI enthusiasts. Yet Israel advocacy proved almost as prominent at the gathering as discussions about the digital future.

Organized by Nuseir Yassin, the Arab Israeli entrepreneur behind Nas Daily, the massively successful travel vlog, the one-day conference on November 11 drew about 1,000 attendees. It featured President Isaac Herzog, leading AI entrepreneurs including Mobileye founder Amnon Shashua and Mellanox founder Eyal Waldman, former hostage Omer Shem Tov, television personality Phil McGraw and content creators with a combined social media following exceeding 90 million, according to organizers’ figures.

Held in cooperation with Israel’s Foreign and Tourism ministries, the summit’s dual focus reflected Yassin’s own evolution since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, when the Muslim entrepreneur, who grew up in the Arab town of Arraba in northern Israel, became increasingly outspoken about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Introducing Herzog as “my friend,” Yassin, based mostly in the United States, recalled the public declaration he made in the aftermath of the attack.

“I made a statement publicly saying, guys, after October 7, I’m really Israeli first,” he said. “This is my home.”

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Yassin, who built his following by traveling the world, said he now felt welcome in only about 20 countries because of his Israeli passport. “How do we get back to 190 countries where you don’t have to say you’re from Greece?”

He turned to Herzog, asking whether his decision to speak out three years earlier had been “stupid or genius.”

Herzog replied: “It was the right moral decision first and foremost. There’s something called moral clarity. There’s nothing greater than defending this incredible nation.”

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It was great to join @nasdaily at the @nas_summit in Jerusalem today to discuss the biggest issues facing Israel and humanity. Take a look here: pic.twitter.com/tIvXVfLTQh — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) November 11, 2026

Last month, Yassin, who has nearly 70 million followers across social media platforms, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency at an antisemitism conference in Denver that he considered anti-Zionism a form of antisemitism. Describing Zionism as “the most vanilla thing in the world – a group of people wanting a place to live,” he concluded that Israel’s detractors “just really don’t like Jews.”

Yassin’s mother, Umaima, who attended the summit along with several other relatives, told JTA she was “extremely proud” of her son. His brother-in-law said a sign had recently been erected outside their hometown of Arraba announcing that Nas Daily came from there.

Yassin was also joined by his girlfriend, Aija Mayrock, a Jewish American writer and influencer who travels the world documenting far-flung Jewish communities. Moderating a discussion with her, Yassin admitted, was “the first time I’m nervous.”

Mayrock described criticism from people who argued that dating a Muslim man undermined her mission. But “the beautiful irony of this whole journey,” she told Yassin, “is that the one person to push me to do this was you.”

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The Foreign ministry offered a glimpse into its own efforts to reach audiences that might otherwise ignore official government communications. Michael Freeman, until recently Israel’s ambassador to Nigeria, and Mordechai Rodgold, a former ambassador to Austria who now heads the ministry’s digital diplomacy efforts, discussed the decision to revamp an X account simply called @Israel, separate from its official ministry account, and give its posts a decidedly less diplomatic tone.

“We’ve survived empires. We can survive a comments section,” read one post that attracted more than 42 million views. Another joked, “Israel. Proof that size really doesn’t matter.” The officials acknowledged that the irreverent approach, intended to reach younger audiences, had ruffled feathers both inside and outside the ministry.

Other discussions explored Israel’s regional future, with Israeli-American content creator and activist Rudy Rochman arguing that Israelis and Palestinians must recognize that “there’s no future where either disappears. We’re obviously not going to kill each other. Both of us are staying here.” Shem Tov, the former hostage, joined Yassin and Bahraini peace activist Fatema Alharbi to consider whether Israel had fought its last war.

Herzog also spoke about prospects for regional peace, stressing the need for willing partners and for confronting what he called the “empire of evil from Tehran.” Addressing AI, he said Israel, as “the high-tech nation,” should be “in the top three” globally, citing the country’s capacity for improvisation and thinking outside the box.

Tzvi Feifel, who immigrated from Chicago three years ago, was among the co-founders of Agentic Israel, a free community of some 600 AI professionals in fields ranging from law to hospitality. He was among several attendees wearing AGNTK Israel T-shirts, stylized with Hebrew vowel marks. Feifel, who said he was “excited and optimistic” about AI, also runs Vectis, which helps small and medium-sized businesses integrate AI.

Yassin’s expertise in content creation was one of the things that attracted Feifel to the conference. As AI floods the internet with easily generated material, he said, he is constantly trying to “stay sharp and understand best practices and what people are doing to capture attention in an age where there is so much spam and noise.”

Yitzy Hammer, a lawyer from Modi’in, came to the summit hoping to come to terms with AI and what it might mean for his profession.

“I live very much on the fence between AI doom and gloom and this is the most exciting thing that ever happened to me,” he said.

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AI had already transformed legal work, and Hammer said he saw little future for junior lawyers. He called the prospect of widespread job losses leaving people dependent on universal basic income, a guaranteed government payment, “terrifying,” but said AI agents that allow him to accomplish in seconds tasks that once took days were “incredibly exciting.”

A self-described conference junkie who usually skips lectures in favor of networking, Hammer said he had unexpectedly sat through the entire morning’s presentations and came away more confident that people could adapt to the upheaval.

“I found peace here,” he said.

McGraw, the American television psychologist known as Dr. Phil, was less enthusiastic about AI’s application in his own field.

During a virtual appearance moderated by Yassin, McGraw alternated between praise for Israel, which drew enthusiastic applause, and warnings against relying on chatbots for psychological support, particularly for people experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“It’s gonna pump you sunshine and blow smoke up your ass,” he said, adding that as a therapist, “I’m not going to do that.”

For Suman BK, a Nepalese caregiver who arrived in Israel six months ago on a work visa, the technology discussions were less important than the opportunity to meet Yassin and other creators whose work he had followed for years.

“I want to learn from them what I can adopt on a daily basis,” he said. “And to see also the president of Israel.”

With tickets costing between 499 and 999 shekels, BK acknowledged that the conference was a significant expense. Other Nepalese caregivers he knew had declined to attend because of the price.

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“It’s expensive but it’s once in a lifetime.”

German travel influencer Luca Pferdmenges, who completed visits to all 195 countries in 2025, offered another perspective on Israel’s appeal.

Pferdmenges, whose social media audience exceeds 3 million, told JTA that Tel Aviv was his favorite city in the world, citing its vegan food and the unusual sense of familiarity he encountered among strangers.

“To me it’s crazy that you can speak to anyone, even the guy next to you on the bus,” he said, adding that even countries renowned for their hospitality rarely matched the openness he experienced in Israel.

Wednesday’s summit marked his 17th visit to Israel since 2018.

The conference concluded with an after-party featuring Israeli band Yemen Blues, as attendees joined Yassin and the other presenters onstage to dance.

Yassin has previously spoken about eventually returning to live in Israel, although in an interview last year he said he did not expect to move back within the next decade, explaining that he wanted to establish himself as an entrepreneur before devoting more attention to regional bridge-building. Living in Israel, he said, would inevitably draw him further into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Asked by JTA on Wednesday whether holding the summit in Israel rather than elsewhere was a deliberate choice, he replied without hesitation.

“Of course. That’s the whole point. I love it here.”