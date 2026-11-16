Man shot dead by police after pulling knife on them in central town

A suspected assailant was shot dead by police after drawing a knife on officers when they were called to a home in the central Arab town of Zemer on Sunday.

The officers had rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call from an informant, who reported that the suspect, his relative, was “going wild” in his home, police said.

Police said officers shot and critically wounded the assailant, and he later died of his wounds.

Separately, police said they are investigating a shooting earlier on Sunday evening on Haifa’s Yad LaBanim Street that left a man seriously wounded.

The shooting was “apparently criminal” in nature, rather than nationalist, police said.

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The violence comes amid soaring criminal violence in the country’s Arab community.

According to the Abraham Initiatives group, which tracks killings in the Arab community, 201 Arabs have been killed in criminal incidents in Israel since the start of the year.

According to the coexistence watchdog, last year was the bloodiest on record, with 252 victims, accounting for over 80 percent of homicides in Israel, where Arab citizens make up roughly 20% of the population.

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Critics accuse National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir of neglecting the skyrocketing homicides in Arab society and gutting programs meant to confront the crime wave. Ben Gvir and his party have defended what they describe as increased police action.