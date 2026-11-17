The IDF issues a statement on the suspected attack in Jericho, saying Palestinians terrorists accelerated their car into an Israeli vehicle before getting out with unspecified weapons to assault the passengers.

The military says that after being wounded by the attackers, rocks were also thrown at the Israelis, who responded with gunfire “to remove the threat.”

It acknowledges both Israelis and Palestinians were wounded, without elaborating on their conditions or the number of casualties, while saying that troops deployed to the area following the attack are searching for suspects and have set up roadblocks.

The Binyamin Regional Council settler municipality earlier said that two Israelis were wounded in the attack, while the Palestinian Authority reported that a Palestinian man and woman were wounded by Israeli gunfire — the latter critically.

“The details of the incident continue to be examined,” adds the statement from the Israel Defense Forces.