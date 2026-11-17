Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Palestinians reportedly wounded by settler gunfire near Jericho outpost
A Palestinian woman and man have been wounded by gunfire from settlers in a neighborhood near the Palestinian city of Jericho that was taken over by settlers earlier this month, Haaretz and Palestinian media report.
The Palestine Red Crescent says the female victim was shot in the head and is in critical condition. Both her and the male victim were transported to a hospital for treatment.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here