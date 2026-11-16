Palestinians reportedly wounded by settler gunfire near Jericho outpost
A Palestinian woman and man have been wounded by gunfire from settlers in a neighborhood near the Palestinian city of Jericho that was taken over by settlers earlier this month, Haaretz and Palestinian media report.
The Palestine Red Crescent says the female victim was shot in the head and is in critical condition. Both her and the male victim were transported to a hospital for treatment.
United Airlines says it resolved technology issue that delayed departing flights in US
United Airlines says that it has resolved a technology issue that delayed departing flights, just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration’s network prompted a nationwide ground stop.
Chicago-based United says in a statement that while some flights were delayed because of the issue Monday afternoon, flights that were in the air and flights on its United Express regional network were not impacted. The airlines also says there is “no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue.”
United apologizes to customers for the inconvenience on social media. It resolved the issue about 1 1/2 hours after pilots first began reporting problems to air traffic controllers.
United doesn’t immediately provide details about which of the airlines systems were affected, but pilots told air traffic controllers that the problem was related to United’s system that helps them determine a plane’s final weight to ensure it can safely take off.
US intel said to indicate Iran is drawing up plans for potential ‘dirty bomb’ attack in DC
Citing multiple US officials, CNN reports new American intelligence suggests that Iran is working on plans to target senior Trump administration figures with a “dirty bomb” or chemical weapon in Washington, DC.
The sources quoted in the report say the intelligence doesn’t indicate an imminent attack, with the Iranians drawing up plans to give themselves options in case they decide to act. The plotting however is reportedly highly detailed in terms of locations and targets, prompting US contingency efforts.
“Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,” one of the sources tells CNN.
According to a source who spoke to the cable network, US intelligence has intercepted Iranian claims about having bomb-making materials hidden inside the US. CNN says that while officials are split over the credibility of the intelligence, they broadly agree that it would be very easy and is indeed very possible that Tehran has also stashed nuclear or chemical materials within the United States that could be packaged with a conventional explosive — creating a so-called dirty bomb.
“Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision, just like a suicide bomber blowing themselves up,” says one of the sources. “They can make people really sick and certain areas uninhabitable.”
Rubio denounces Iranian strikes on Bahrain during call with counterpart
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned Iranian strikes in Bahrain during a call with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al- Zayani, the State Department says.
Two Israelis lightly wounded in suspected terror attack while driving to new outpost on Jericho’s outskirts
Two Israelis were lightly wounded in the suspected terror attack outside Jericho, with Hebrew media outlets reporting that the Palestinian assailants intentionally rammed their vehicle as they traveled to a new settler outpost on the West Bank city’s outskirts.
The reports say that after ramming the Israeli vehicle, the suspected terrorists hopped out of their car with axes to attack the Israelis.
IDF reports attempted attack near Jericho; troops setting up roadblocks in the area
The IDF says that it has received reports of an attempted attack near the West Bank city of Jericho.
The military adds that troops have set up roadblocks in the area, with further details to be released soon.
United Airlines reports widespread system outage, just days after ground stop across US
CHICAGO — United Airlines confirms it is having a systemwide outage just days after a malfunction in the US Federal Aviation Administration’s network prompted a nationwide ground stop.
It wasn’t immediately clear what parts of the airline’s systems are affected, but United apologizes to customers for the inconvenience on social media.
And a recording posted on the ATC app shows a United pilot in Houston asking the tower for permission to stay put at the gate until the system is working again.
The app combines live air traffic control radio feeds with real-time visual aircraft tracking.
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