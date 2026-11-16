Citing multiple US officials, CNN reports new American intelligence suggests that Iran is working on plans to target senior Trump administration figures with a “dirty bomb” or chemical weapon in Washington, DC.

The sources quoted in the report say the intelligence doesn’t indicate an imminent attack, with the Iranians drawing up plans to give themselves options in case they decide to act. The plotting however is reportedly highly detailed in terms of locations and targets, prompting US contingency efforts.

“Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,” one of the sources tells CNN.

According to a source who spoke to the cable network, US intelligence has intercepted Iranian claims about having bomb-making materials hidden inside the US. CNN says that while officials are split over the credibility of the intelligence, they broadly agree that it would be very easy and is indeed very possible that Tehran has also stashed nuclear or chemical materials within the United States that could be packaged with a conventional explosive — creating a so-called dirty bomb.

“Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision, just like a suicide bomber blowing themselves up,” says one of the sources. “They can make people really sick and certain areas uninhabitable.”