Yair Golan moves to collect NIS 2,000 in unpaid legal costs from Sara Netanyahu

The Democrats party leader MK Yair Golan has filed an enforcement request Monday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, over her failure to pay NIS 2,000 in court-ordered legal costs.

The Lod-Central District Court ordered Netanyahu to pay the costs to Golan last month after it rejected her motion to dismiss a libel suit he had filed against her.

Golan’s lawyers said their repeated requests for the funds to be transferred had been unsuccessful.

Netanyahu was warned that enforcement proceedings would begin if she failed to pay by November 10. The deadline passed without payment or a response, and Golan’s lawyers opened the case on Sunday.

Golan filed a NIS 2.55 million ($843,000) defamation and damages lawsuit against Netanyahu after the prime minister’s wife insinuated without evidence that he had advance knowledge of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack.

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Golan, a former IDF deputy chief of staff, drew praise for his actions on the day of the attack, when he drove to the site of the Nova music festival massacre and rescued people.

In an August 31 interview with the staunchly pro-government Channel 14, Netanyahu questioned how Golan had dressed and responded to the massacre so early, suggesting he had advance warning of it. Golan said in multiple interviews that he headed south around 8 a.m., an hour and a half after the attack began.

Golan sent Netanyahu a warning letter demanding that she retract and apologize for those comments and make a substantial donation to survivors of the Nova massacre.

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She did not do so, instead accusing Golan of distorting her words and threatening to countersue him for NIS 1 million ($330,000).

The Democrats party condemned Netanyahu’s remarks at the time. In his lawsuit, filed in September, Golan accused Netanyahu of spreading false conspiracy theories intended to incite against him and damage his reputation.

The lawsuit also alleged that Golan had received specific intelligence warnings about threats against him following the interview, and cited a report indicating a 450 percent increase in online incitement against him. His lawyers said the threats had made it necessary to significantly increase his private security arrangements ahead of the election.