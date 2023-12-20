Sigal Levi, 31: Social worker had just bought her wedding dress

Sigal Levi, 31, from Netanya, was murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Supernova music festival on October 7.

She was buried on October 10 in Netanya.

Levi is survived by her fiance, Yossi Atiya, her parents Anna and Mickey and three siblings, Hagar, Alon and Yuval. She and Yossi were planning to get married in January. She had purchased her wedding dress just a few days before the party.

Levi worked as a social worker in a high school in Bat Yam. She was attending the rave as a volunteer with the Elem-Youth in Distress organization, which set up camp at the festival to provide counseling and emotional support to anyone undergoing a mental health crisis. The group’s volunteers are known for always being on hand in their recognizable blue shirts, which read “Good Guy.”

There were nine Elem volunteers at the Supernova music festival near Re’im on the morning of October 7. Only six made it out alive.

Alongside Levi, volunteers Yonatan Richter and Lior Hadad Atias were also murdered. Fellow volunteer Maayan Shenker Brownstein told the Kan public broadcaster that as she was trying to escape the volley of gunfire, “I saw Sigal, on the side of the road, not responding, with wounds.”

The organization recalled Levi as “fully dedicated to the youth, getting up for them in the morning and going to bed with them at night. Because of Sigal, there are young girls who have chosen life, who discovered their own strengths and knew they had somewhere to turn, a hug, a shoulder and kind eyes.”

Sigal, Elem added in a statement, “had a joy for life and humor. Sigal, how symbolic it is that you were killed while volunteering, you cleared your holiday weekend with the goal of providing emotional assistance to allow safe celebrations for the partygoers.”

Her brother, Alon, told Israel Hayom that Sigal “was murdered while she was doing the thing she believed in most — helping people. She was a wonderful and sensitive person. She knew how to approach people and help them. At her funeral, many youth and her students came, and said that she changed their lives.”

Her other brother, Yuval, told Kan that Sigal was “always a people person, already from a young age when she was little, she had this thing where she would stand near people talking and listen in on their conversations. She listened to everything.”

A month after the massacre, her fiance told Kan that “the hardest part now, is the part where you realize how much she is missing in your life. Because that’s life. And she’s not there.”

Atiya said the wedding plans were largely finished: “We picked a date, we decided on all of the vendors… In the end, I buried her instead of marrying her.”

