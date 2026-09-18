‘Another chance at life’: Israeli freed from Iraqi Kurdish prison returns home

Ben Hassin recalls struggling to maintain hope after initial death sentence for killing cab driver, says he was held in a jail where ‘they can seriously hurt you for being Israeli and Jewish’

By ToI Staff Today, 12:36 am
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Israeli national Ben Hassin, who was jailed for killing a taxi driver in an unnamed Arab country, where he went to fight Islamic State. (Courtesy)
Israeli national Ben Hassin, who was jailed for killing a taxi driver in an unnamed Arab country, where he went to fight Islamic State. (Courtesy)

A Kurdish Jew with Canadian and Israeli citizenship landed in Israel on Friday, days after he was released from prison in Iraq, where he was sentenced to death for killing his cab driver over a decade ago.

“It feels like I’ve been given another chance at life, and it is one of the most beautiful opportunities anyone can receive,” Ben Hassin told Channel 12, in his first Hebrew media interview since his release on Wednesday.

Hassin traveled to Iraqi Kurdistan in 2015 to visit family, and stayed to join Kurdish forces fighting the Islamic State, according to media reports.

A cab driver in the city of Sulaymaniyah reportedly overheard him speaking in Hebrew and threatened to hand him over to ISIS. Hassin declined to speak about the 2015 incident during the Channel 12 interview, beyond reiterating that he acted in self-defense.

Now 31, Hassin was sentenced to death in 2020, but a crowdfunding campaign led by ultra-Orthodox groups in the US and Europe ultimately led to his sentence being overturned last year, when a financial settlement was reached with the taxi driver’s family.

Earlier this week, Kurdish authorities agreed to further shorten Hassin’s sentence due to good behavior, allowing for his release from prison.

Ben Hassin following his release from Iraqi custody in September 2026. (Screen capture/Channel 12)

Reflecting on his initial death sentence, Hassin said, “You try to find a reason to keep going, but you start to lose hope, knowing that you have to hold on to something that may not be there.”

“They can seriously hurt you for being Israeli and being Jewish, specifically in that place I was in,” he added.

Hassin’s father Ilan also spoke with the Kan public broadcaster while shopping for a cellphone for his recently returned son.

“I can’t describe the excitement in words. He’s still in a sort of shock and hasn’t recovered yet. This is the best gift I’ve ever received for Rosh Hashanah,” Ilan said.

While he conducted most of the interview in English, he switched to Hebrew in order to thank those involved in securing his release.

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