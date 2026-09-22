Terror victim Netanel Shukrun laid to rest as his son thanks him ‘for saving my life’

Hundreds of people on Monday night attended the funeral of Netanel Shukrun, who was killed in a terror shooting Sunday at a natural spring near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf, with officials and family crediting him for saving his teenage son by warning him of the gunman seconds before he was killed.

Many children and teenagers, as well as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, took part in the late-night funeral in Shukrun’s home community of Alei Zahav, a settlement in the northern West Bank.

Shukrun, a father of six, went to the natural spring with his eldest son to immerse in the water before Yom Kippur in accordance with Jewish tradition. While he was there, the shooter opened fire toward the spring from a vehicle, hitting Shukrun, who was inside his own car at the time.

“At the last second, he warned Yoav” — the son, who was also inside the car — said Shukrun’s widow, Meirav. “Thank you, Nati, for your bravery.”

She said they had planned to fly abroad next week, hailing him as “the most involved father in the world” and saying that for 18 years “everything was perfect.”

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The son, 16-year-old Yoav, said: “Dad, I want to say thank you for 16 years together. Thank you for shouting to me when the terrorist came in. I don’t remember what you said, and I escaped. Thank you for saving my life, thank God I survived, and I want to tell the family that we will carry on together and it will be okay.

Shukrun was mourned by multiple speakers as a modest, kind man who cared deeply about his family.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, spoke at the funeral and called on the government to launch “a significant military operation” to seize weapons and reinstall checkpoints in the West Bank in response to the attack.

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“The nation of Israel expects the government to change its approach after this heinous murder,” he said. “To deal with the entire infrastructure, the village, the imam who incites every Friday. We expect the government to also exact a price in the form of land.”

After the shooting, the terrorist got out of his car and fled on foot, still armed.

Footage shows the moment of the shooting attack at a natural spring near Halamish. pic.twitter.com/1lmJK5Sx3z — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 20, 2026

Shortly after the attack, the combat tracker for the military’s Binyamin Regional Brigade opened fire on the gunman as he fled, injuring him, according to the IDF.

Shukrun was taken in serious condition to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

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The terrorist was later captured at a hospital near Ramallah.

Violence in the West Bank has soared since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war.

Sixty-seven civilians and Israeli security personnel have been killed in terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank. Another eight members of the Israeli security forces were killed in clashes during raids in Palestinian cities in the West Bank.

During the same period, more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the war started, according to the PA health ministry. The IDF says the vast majority of them were gunmen killed in exchanges of fire, rioters who clashed with troops or terrorists carrying out attacks.

The same period has also seen a major surge in attacks by settler extremists on Palestinians and their property across the West Bank. The IDF recorded 867 incidents of nationalistic crime and settler violence in 2025. The total for 2024 was 682 incidents.

Emanuel Fabian contributed to this report.