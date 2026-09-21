Palestinian found dead in Umm al-Fahm; 2 killed on roads over Yom Kippur

Police said Monday evening that they were investigating the death of a Palestinian who was in Israel illegally after his body was found in a house in the northern Arab city of Umm al-Fahm.

Arabic media identified the man found in the northern Arab city as Omar sl-Sadda, a worker from the village of Jit in the northern West Bank.

Sadda, who was in Israel without a permit, reportedly fell from an elevated surface several days ago but avoided seeking treatment for fear he would be prosecuted for his status and would lose his source of income.

Israel has severely restricted the entry of Palestinian laborers from the West Bank since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught.

The unemployment rate in the West Bank in the second quarter of 2026 was nearly 28 percent, about double the rate before the onslaught, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Central Bureau of Statistics.

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A series of violent incidents were also reported during the 25-hour fast. Magen David Adom said 40 people were injured in violence across the country, including a 33-year-old man who was seriously hurt in Beersheba after suffering a stab wound, according to Channel 13. Five others were moderately injured and 33 lightly hurt.

Two men, aged 35 and 45, were killed in separate traffic accidents over Yom Kippur, MDA said in a post-holiday update.

A motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Jerusalem, while a truck driver was killed when his vehicle overturned in northern Israel.

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Another 46 people were injured in road accidents, including a man in his 50s who was in critical condition with a head injury and a 37-year-old woman who was seriously injured. Three others were moderately hurt and 39 sustained light injuries.

In total, MDA said it treated 3,322 people over the course of the 25-hour fast, including 368 who fainted while fasting or were suffering from dehydration and other fast-related issues.

It added that 299 people required medical treatment for injuries sustained while riding bikes, rollerblades, scooters and skateboards — a popular Yom Kippur activity among secular Israelis, as road traffic is heavily reduced during the fast.

MDA teams were also reportedly called to transport 155 women in labor to hospitals during Yom Kippur.