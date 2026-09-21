Iran threatens to use new weapons, hit new targets if US escalates war

A spokesperson for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Mohebbi, says that “the war is not over” and warns that Iran will change its weapons, military tactics and targets if the conflict with the US escalates.

“We will certainly change the geography of the war,” Mohebbi says in a statement carried by Iranian state media. “We will certainly bring new weapons with new capabilities into the battle.” He says the Guard has prepared for a long-term war.

“Our targets will no longer necessarily be the same as before,” he says, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, adding that Iran has targets that have not yet been struck.

The more than six-month war began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. The conflict has included repeated attacks and efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting, with no agreement reached to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or revive talks over Iran’s nuclear program.