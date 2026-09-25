Daily Briefing Sept. 25 – The PM’s speech: Fiery rhetoric, inside and outside the UN

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.
US bureau chief Jacob Magid and NY correspondent Luke Tress join host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.
WATCH the full episode here:
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s combative speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday included expected themes, such as the threat Iran poses to the world and the Jewish people’s determination to stand up to antisemitism as well as attempts to annihilate them. Magid was inside the room where it happened. We delve into which props were employed this year and the surprising amount of time devoted to the prime minister’s brother, Yoni Netanyahu.
More from The Daily Briefing
- September 24, 2026
Daily Briefing Sept. 24 - Did Israel just bar all Arab political parties from running? Not so fast
- September 23, 2026
Daily Briefing Sept. 23 - Religious Zionism party doubles down on judicial revolution
- September 22, 2026
Daily Briefing Sept. 22: Did muting Macklemore make his message louder?
- September 20, 2026
Daily Briefing Sept. 20 - IDF bolsters forces on all fronts ahead of Yom Kippur
- September 17, 2026
Daily Briefing Sept. 17: Foreign Ministry tells diplomats to dial down attacks on ‘NAZA’ film
A few hours before Netanyahu’s speech, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas delivered recorded remarks in which he railed against the United States’ decision not to issue visas for the Palestinian delegation. We learn the reasons behind this and the thrust of Abbas’s condemnations of Israel.
Tress has also had a busy week with over half a dozen protests for and against Israel outside the United Nations. He describes the multitudes that attended and how there was something for almost everyone.
Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.
For further reading:
In fiery UN speech, Netanyahu blasts Iran, Qatar, Turkey, slams Gaza genocide accusation
Netanyahu’s UN speech: Israel prevented ‘the genocide Mamdani’s Hamas buddies would have done to us’
PA’s Abbas at UN: Israel trying to force Palestinians out with ‘genocidal war,’ ‘settler terrorism’
Anti-Zionist protesters put Netanyahu effigy in a noose outside UN headquarters
NYC’s Chevalier, Susan Sarandon arrested at anti-Israel protest outside UN
Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.
Check out yesterday’s episode here:
The Times of Israel Community.