The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Sept. 25 – The PM’s speech: Fiery rhetoric, inside and outside the UN

US bureau chief Jacob Magid and NY correspondent Luke Tress on the theatrics and props used by Netanyahu, PA President Abbas and the diverse array of protesters at the UN General Assembly

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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

US bureau chief Jacob Magid and NY correspondent Luke Tress join host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s combative speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday included expected themes, such as the threat Iran poses to the world and the Jewish people’s determination to stand up to antisemitism as well as attempts to annihilate them. Magid was inside the room where it happened. We delve into which props were employed this year and the surprising amount of time devoted to the prime minister’s brother, Yoni Netanyahu.

More from The Daily Briefing

A few hours before Netanyahu’s speech, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas delivered recorded remarks in which he railed against the United States’ decision not to issue visas for the Palestinian delegation. We learn the reasons behind this and the thrust of Abbas’s condemnations of Israel.

Tress has also had a busy week with over half a dozen protests for and against Israel outside the United Nations. He describes the multitudes that attended and how there was something for almost everyone.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

In fiery UN speech, Netanyahu blasts Iran, Qatar, Turkey, slams Gaza genocide accusation

Netanyahu’s UN speech: Israel prevented ‘the genocide Mamdani’s Hamas buddies would have done to us’

PA’s Abbas at UN: Israel trying to force Palestinians out with ‘genocidal war,’ ‘settler terrorism’

Anti-Zionist protesters put Netanyahu effigy in a noose outside UN headquarters

NYC’s Chevalier, Susan Sarandon arrested at anti-Israel protest outside UN

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
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