Anti-Zionist protesters put Netanyahu effigy in a noose outside UN headquarters

NEW YORK — Anti-Zionist protesters in New York put a noose on an effigy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, compared him to Satan and chanted for the destruction of Israel as Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

As Netanyahu delivered his speech, several dozen protesters gathered on a street corner near UN Headquarters.

They held up an effigy of Netanyahu, with a noose around his neck, wearing a striped prison suit bearing a name tag reading “Satan.”

“Netanyahu in a bunker, we will put you six feet under,” they chanted.

Several protesters repeatedly shouted, “Kill him.”

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Some of the protesters wore paper bags on their heads, with eyeholes cut out and images of Israeli and US leaders and nooses taped to the sides.

They chanted, “Globalize the intifada,” “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and, “Israel trains dogs to rape.”

A plastic pig’s head labeled “Bibi,” Netanyahu’s nickname, was impaled on a metal pole.

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A Jewish man walked into the gathering, filming himself, and was met with chants of “Death to the IDF.”

The demonstrators derided counter-demonstrators as “Zios,” a slur first popularized by white supremacists.

“I know a Zio when I see one. No one likes Zios. No one likes Nazis. Zios are Nazis,” one of the protesters shouted. “Zionists are rapist, pedophile Nazis.”

The activists set up a pile of baby dolls wrapped in bloody sheets and set up signs that said, “Israel is a child killer regime,” and “Baby killers.”

Later, thousands gathered at a protest led by the Palestinian Youth Movement. The demonstrators rallied at Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan, then marched across town to Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza, near the UN.

The demonstration was the largest in the city on Thursday, after a series of protests by Jewish groups.

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The protesters chanted, “Brick by brick, wall by wall, Zionism will fall,” “End the settler Zionist state,” and “Israel no more.”

A speaker told the crowd, “Zionism in all its forms will never be welcome in New York City.”

Protesters held signs that said, “Zionism is terrorism,” and “Israel has no soul.”

One brandished a flag for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a US-designated terrorist group.

Several demonstrators held a massive cardboard cutout of Netanyahu, his face splattered in red, his outstretched hands dripping blood.

Contingents of protesters hailed from communist and socialist groups, the far-left CodePink, the Democratic Socialists of America and the anti-Zionist Jewish Voice for Peace.

There was no violence at either protest.

At both events, demonstrators repeatedly compared Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders to Satan, holding signs depicting Netanyahu with horns, referring to him as “Satanyahu,” or calling him the “fucking devil.”

Other signs compared Israel to Nazi Germany or alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.