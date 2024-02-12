Shahar Gindi, 25: Giving soul with the ‘biggest heart in the world’

Shahar Gindi, 25, from Holon, was murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Supernova music festival on October 7.

She is survived by her parents Ronit and Yigal and older sisters Adi and Shani.

Gindi was buried at the Southern Tel Aviv Cemetery on October 13.

According to a short obituary posted on the Holon Municipality website, Gindi was exceptionally giving and empathetic, dedicated to helping those in need, and eager to volunteer her time.

Before her death, Gindi was studying at Ariel University toward a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Her friend May Michaeli, another student at Ariel, eulogized her on Facebook, saying: “You are the most beautiful, inside and out… My magic Shahar. The first day we met I told you we’d be best friends and we were together ever since.”

Michaeli wrote that her friend had “the biggest heart in the world, the most captivating smile.” She was attentive and supportive, always lending Michaeli a listening ear.

“Everyone needs a Shahar in their life,” she said.

Gindi was a dedicated fan of Israeli pop rock musician Nathan Goshen, who came to her shiva and sang one of her favorite songs, “Where are you?”

שחר שלי אהבה מאוד את נתן גושן, מרוב שאהבה אותו, היתה תקופה שבה היא קנתה כובע גרב כמו שלו ורצתה להיות כמוהו, רק… Posted by Shani Gindi on Friday, October 20, 2023

“My Shahar loved Nathan Goshen,” Gindi’s sister Shani wrote on Facebook, “so much that she went through a phase of wearing a beanie like his. She wanted to be just like him, only female.”

“[Shahar], if you only knew that Nathan Goshen was here just for you…”

Marking Gindi’s shloshim, 30 days after her death, May Michaeli wrote on Facebook: “I didn’t know how much I loved you until I understood the [depth of] the hole that opened in my heart. I love you so much [Shahar], watch over us from above.”

