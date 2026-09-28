Passengers downplay Dutch luggage checks that sparked Israeli warning on settlement goods ban

Passengers on an El Al flight subjected last Wednesday to customs checks at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport told The Times of Israel Monday that the inspections were not a blanket search of travelers arriving from Tel Aviv for West Bank settlement products.

Offering a more limited picture of an incident that had prompted an Israeli Foreign Ministry warning, the passengers’ accounts followed reports that Dutch customs officers have begun searching the luggage of people arriving from Israel for goods covered by a new ban on settlement products.

Israel has escalated a diplomatic dispute with the Netherlands over the move, which formally came into effect last Tuesday.

On Monday, the Foreign Ministry warned Israelis traveling to the Netherlands that they could face “lengthy, invasive baggage inspections,” while stressing that reports of recent checks were still “being examined, including the scope of the inspections and the manner in which the order is being implemented in practice.”

The most widely cited account of the checks appeared in an opinion piece in the right-leaning Dutch outlet NieuwRechts, in which a passenger on El Al flight LY339 last week said all passengers arriving from Tel Aviv were forced to go through customs inspections, and suggested this was due do the new settlement sanctions.

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The account was widely repeated in Israeli media and later cited by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who called the Dutch restrictions “insane.”

The reported incident drew outsize attention as it followed a series of recent European measures targeting settlements, indicating new restrictions had begun to have practical implications for travelers from Israel.

But two passengers from the same El Al flight who spoke to The Times of Israel over the phone on Monday described a more limited incident, saying it did not appear to reflect a new blanket checking policy tied to the ban.

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Max Worms, a Dutch passenger from Oosterhout who was among those checked, said that customs officers called a group of about 15 passengers arriving from Tel Aviv to undergo screening after baggage claim, though he could not say how many others, if any, were subsequently inspected.

Worms said his luggage passed through an X-ray machine and was not opened, that nothing was confiscated, that officials never mentioned settlement products, and that the inspection lasted around 15 minutes total. He described the check as unusual, but not obviously related to the ban, though he said it was conducted in an “intimidating” manner.

Margriet, a Dutch citizen who has lived and worked in Israel for a decade and requested not to be fully identified, said she was not stopped at all, despite arriving from Tel Aviv.

“There was no check at all… it was like always. It was not different,” she said, adding that other passengers arriving from Tel Aviv in recent days with whom she had been in touch said they were not inspected either.

Margriet said a friend working in Dutch border control told her that officers had not been instructed to conduct extra checks on Israeli travelers since the ban came into effect. Rather, she said, if customs officers chose to inspect luggage and encountered goods covered by the new ban, they were required to enforce it.

An official Dutch Customs notice published the day before the ban took effect said officers could inspect travelers’ baggage to enforce the measure, but stressed that baggage was selected based on “objective information and risks,” and that a traveler’s origin, nationality, religion or appearance were not grounds for inspection.

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The policy bars goods obtained or manufactured wholly or partly in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, as well as East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, and applies not only to commercial imports but also to goods carried by private travelers as souvenirs or gifts, while excluding products originating within Israel’s internationally recognized borders, according to the official notice.

On Sunday, after the ban came into effect, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar revoked the credentials of Dutch diplomats serving in Ramallah, saying Israel would not ignore measures “intended to harm it.”

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said Monday that the Netherlands regrets Israel’s “unnecessary decision,” and that his country’s decision to suspend imports from the West Bank was “not directed against Israel.”

Sa’ar’s move followed an earlier Israeli response in August, when Dutch representatives were expelled from the US-led Gaza coordination center in Kiryat Gat over what Sa’ar described as a series of anti-Israel steps, including the planned ban on settlement goods.

“The Israeli government views this measure with gravity and has taken retaliatory steps,” the ministry said in its Monday statement, adding that it and the Israeli embassy in The Hague “are monitoring developments and will update the public accordingly.”

Schiphol has meanwhile erected a sign warning travelers that the new rules apply to goods in personal luggage, according to a photograph taken by Margriet at the airport.

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“I was in shock” upon seeing the sign, she said. “It was like, okay, this is our new welcome now.”

Reuters contributed to this report.