Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Saudi official denies Israeli report claiming Netanyahu met with Saudi representative while in UAE

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 2:08 am
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A senior Saudi official denies reports of a meeting between Saudi and Israeli officials, after the Ynet news site reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had met with Middle Eastern officials, including a Saudi official, during his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Ynet issued a correction following its initial report, which didn’t cite a source, saying it couldn’t confirm such a meeting was held.

The report has also been denied by Jordan, which the outlet claimed was represented at the meeting along with Morocco and other unspecified countries.

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