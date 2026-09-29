Saudi official denies Israeli report claiming Netanyahu met with Saudi representative while in UAE
A senior Saudi official denies reports of a meeting between Saudi and Israeli officials, after the Ynet news site reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had met with Middle Eastern officials, including a Saudi official, during his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates.
Ynet issued a correction following its initial report, which didn’t cite a source, saying it couldn’t confirm such a meeting was held.
The report has also been denied by Jordan, which the outlet claimed was represented at the meeting along with Morocco and other unspecified countries.
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