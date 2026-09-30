Flydubai flight to Tel Aviv expected to land in Saudi Arabia within minutes
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv that signaled an emergency a short while ago is expected to land in Saudi Arabia in the coming minutes.
The plane was last seen on flight tracking sites near Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia.
Israeli security sources say that once the plane lands, authorities will be able to establish a clearer picture of what occurred on the plane.
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