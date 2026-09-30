Jerusalem said seeking to bring flydubai passengers from Saudi Arabia on Israeli flight
It is not yet clear how the Israelis stranded in Saudi Arabia will be returning to Israel after their flydubai flight made an emergency landing there.
Though flydubai has said it will send another plane to Tabruk Airport, Israel is looking to send an Israeli civilian or military plane to bring the passengers back, according to Hebrew media reports.
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